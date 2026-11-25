Former Catalan pro-independence president Carles Puigdemont plans to return to Spain on December 12, 2026. This announced return marks a new stage in the Catalan independence issue, nearly nine years after the political and institutional crisis triggered by the October 2017 self-determination referendum.

The leader of Junts per Catalunya officially announced his decision on Wednesday, November 25, during a press conference in Brussels . His return comes after the Spanish Supreme Court definitively applied the amnesty law, ending the legal proceedings against him on Monday. Having lived in Belgium since 2017, Carles Puigdemont had only briefly returned to Spain in August 2024.

A comeback after the Spanish parliamentary elections

The former president of the Generalitat plans to travel from Brussels to Barcelona before going to the Catalan Parliament . He also intends to participate in upcoming parliamentary sessions and present his new strategy for Catalan independence on December 17. However, the pro-independence leader has chosen to postpone his return until after the Spanish general election, scheduled for November 29.

Despite the closure of legal proceedings against him, Carles Puigdemont has not abandoned his independence ambitions. He has declared himself willing to meet with Spanish political leaders to discuss Catalonia's institutional future. His return thus opens a new chapter in relations between Madrid and the Catalan independence movement, without, however, resolving the remaining disagreements surrounding the issue of self-determination.