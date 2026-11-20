European Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi was targeted Thursday in Brussels by anti-pesticide activists who threw a gray, powdery substance at him during the European Cancer Summit. The incident prompted immediate condemnation from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It was just as he was about to speak that the European Health Commissioner was targeted. Two protesters climbed onto the stage of the European Cancer Summit, held Thursday in Brussels, and sprayed Olivér Várhelyi with a gray powder. “These are the ashes of the people you will kill with pesticides,” one of them shouted, according to footage shared online.

The action was claimed by the French collective Les Soulèvements de la Terre, which stated in a press release that the protest was organized jointly by four organizations. Four people were arrested following the incident. According to the collective, a parallel demonstration took place outside the summit venue, where farmers and cancer patients tried to join the protesters before being pushed back by Belgian police.

The European Commission President responded promptly. “This behavior is unacceptable in a free and democratic society. Everyone is free to express their opinions, including on EU policies. But there can be no place for physical assaults and violence,” Ursula von der Leyen said in an official statement.

The protest occurs amid heightened tensions around the European Commission’s proposals regarding pesticide regulations, part of what Brussels calls the “omnibus X” package. This text aims to simplify existing rules and reduce administrative burdens on agricultural sector actors. Environmental and public health organizations strongly oppose it, believing the proposed changes risk weakening current protections for public health and the environment.