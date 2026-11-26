Pyongyang has ordered the head of the Swiss diplomatic mission to leave North Korean territory within 48 hours, in response to sanctions imposed by Bern against an international holiday camp suspected of being linked to the transfer of children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

North Korea declared the head of the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang persona non grata and demanded his departure from the territory within 48 hours. The official North Korean agency KCNA described the Swiss sanctions as a « blatant hostile act » and called for the closure of the office.

Bern’s decision targeted the international children’s camp of Songdowon, located in the eastern city of Wonsan. This facility, which notably hosts Russian and Chinese children, is accused of participating in the transfer of children from Ukrainian areas under Russian occupation.

The expulsion comes just weeks after the visit to Pyongyang by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who officially reopened this office and initiated discussions on normalizing bilateral relations. This reopening marked the end of a six-year closure following the Covid-19 pandemic. Switzerland established diplomatic ties with North Korea in 1974 and opened a cooperation office in Pyongyang in 1997.

In response to this rupture, Swiss authorities indicated that relations between the two countries would continue through the North Korean embassy in Bern and the Swiss embassy in Beijing. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized distinguishing its sanctions policy from its commitment to dialogue: « The reopening of the office in Pyongyang in no way affected Switzerland’s implementation of UN sanctions related to North Korea’s nuclear program, nor the European sanctions targeting North Korea in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. »

Switzerland is among the few Western countries maintaining a direct communication channel with Pyongyang. This diplomatic crisis occurs amid growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia: thousands of North Korean soldiers have been deployed to support Russian forces engaged in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced in August the use of North Korean missiles by Moscow.

Sources citées dans l’article KCNA · Département fédéral des Affaires étrangères