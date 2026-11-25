Saudi engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan, arrested for allegedly planting a listening device at OpenAI, has been released on $1 million bail. While no formal charges of economic espionage have been filed, the case raises concerns about the security of strategic information in the context of competition in artificial intelligence.

The case of the listening device discovered in an OpenAI meeting room has taken a new legal turn. The Saudi engineer suspected of secretly recording conversations within the company has been released on bail, pending further proceedings.

Arrested on October 9 by the FBI, 35-year-old Abdulrahman Alfozan is to be released on $1 million bail. Federal Judge Alex Tse ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution no longer justified his continued detention. The former employee will nevertheless be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, remain in Northern California, and refrain from any contact with OpenAI employees.

The case began in late September when the company's security team discovered a recording device hidden behind a television in a meeting room reserved for executives. According to US prosecutors, more than 160 hours of recordings were found on the engineer's computer equipment. Some of the conversations reportedly concerned strategic information and issues related to the security of artificial intelligence.

The theory of economic espionage remains to be proven.

Investigators are also looking into Abdulrahman Alfozan's relationships with Saudi officials. His defense maintains, however, that these exchanges were purely professional and denies any espionage activity. At this stage, no formal charges of economic espionage have been brought against the former engineer, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegally intercepting communications.

This case comes amid international competition in the field of artificial intelligence, where protecting trade secrets is a major concern for American technology companies. The trial is currently scheduled for January 2027, although the defense is considering requesting a postponement. If convicted, Abdulrahman Alfozan faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He remains presumed innocent.