Meeting in Berlin for the 72nd NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the allies reaffirmed their support for Kyiv while refusing to pave the way for Ukraine's rapid accession . Volodymyr Zelensky , speaking via videoconference, called for additional missile defense systems before winter.

The video connection took a few moments to establish, but when Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the screens in the Berlin room, delegates from the 32 NATO member countries greeted him with applause. The Ukrainian president had a clear message: his country urgently needed additional air defense systems before winter set in and Russian bombing intensified.

“Winter is coming. And our number one priority is air defense,” he declared, calling for Patriot missile batteries and other systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. “These missiles shouldn’t be sitting idle in warehouses. Help us,” he urged the members of parliament.

Zelensky also reiterated his call for Ukraine's integration into the Atlantic Alliance, posing the question in deliberately pragmatic terms: wouldn't membership ultimately be less costly and more reliable than the alternative security arrangements envisioned after a potential ceasefire? The question remains unanswered. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that while the prospect of accession remains open for Kyiv , Alliance members are not unanimous on the timeline, and that unanimity is precisely the rule for any admission. "There is complete clarity on this within the Alliance," he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz , for his part, offered a historic mea culpa. Referring back to the 2008 Bucharest summit, he acknowledged that refusing to integrate Ukraine into NATO, as proposed by the United States , had been "a mistake." He argued that Kyiv should receive, in the event of a ceasefire, security guarantees equivalent to those enjoyed by NATO members. Rutte, meanwhile, said he approved of American efforts to promote peace negotiations, while emphasizing that it was now necessary to "test whether Putin is ready to play by the rules."

The Russian invasion has, in any case, triggered a massive rearmament within NATO. Members have pledged to increase their defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product by 2035, a target Rutte hopes to see achieved "ideally before that date." He also warned that arms production must accelerate further, as demand far exceeds current supply.

Germany illustrates this dynamic dramatically. General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Staff of the Bundeswehr, indicated that the German defense budget has tripled since 2021, reaching over €139 billion in next year's draft budget. The German army also aims for a total strength of 460,000 soldiers by the mid-2030s, including 200,000 reservists. "It's a balancing act, because we have to find the right balance between growth and operational capability," Breuer acknowledged.

He will soon assume a new role at the Alliance level: elected chairman of NATO's Military Committee, he will move to the Brussels headquarters in mid-2025 to become the Secretary General's principal military advisor. He interpreted this election as "a sign that Germany has now accepted its responsibilities in security policy."