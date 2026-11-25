On Tuesday, Russian military fighters approaching South Korean airspace triggered an air raid alert, prompting residents to seek shelter. The alert was lifted a few minutes later.

South Korea experienced a moment of high tension on Tuesday when Russian military aircraft were detected near its airspace. Authorities immediately issued an air raid alert, urging the population to take shelter without delay.

The incident was brief: the alert was canceled a few minutes after being issued, with no major incidents reported. The exact circumstances of the Russian aircraft’s approach and the reasons for their presence in this area remain unclear at this stage.

This episode occurs amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and increased monitoring of military movements in the region, where even brief air incursions can provoke immediate responses from local authorities.