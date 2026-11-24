The Democratic Republic of Congo takes a new step in technological innovation with the presentation of its first robot, named MANDANZA. This achievement was unveiled before the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi, on the occasion of the Makutano Forum, held in Kinshasa. This presentation aims to highlight the country’s potential in robotics and new technologies.

The Makutano Forum, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and economic decision-makers, is a privileged space to promote innovative initiatives in the DRC. The presentation of MANDANZA is part of an economic diversification dynamic, as the country seeks to develop new sectors beyond the exploitation of its significant mineral resources.

The DRC aims to find its place in the technological revolution

The development of robotics represents an opportunity for a country with a particularly young population. However, training engineers, financing innovative companies, and improving digital infrastructure remain major challenges. The emergence of local technological projects could also promote the creation of skilled jobs and encourage entrepreneurship in high value-added sectors.

While the Democratic Republic of Congo holds a strategic position in the global supply of minerals essential to new technologies, it also aspires to become a player in their design and development. The presentation of MANDANZA is a symbol of this ambition. However, moving from prototype to concrete applications will represent a decisive step for the future of this Congolese innovation.