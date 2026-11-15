South Sudan: Elections postponed to February 2027 amid violence and humanitarian crisis

The South Sudan National Electoral Commission announced on Saturday the postponement of the country’s first general elections, originally scheduled for December, to February 11, 2027. This additional delay comes as the country faces a surge in violence and an alarming humanitarian situation.

The presidential and legislative elections in South Sudan, which were to be held next December, have been officially postponed to February 11, 2027. The spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission, Josephine Achiro, sought to clarify the scope of this decision: “We have not postponed the elections. We have simply adjusted the timetable to allow for the implementation of other processes, in accordance with the law.” She cited Article 57 of the law governing the Commission to justify this adjustment, notably mentioning the needs related to voter registration and civic education.

The challenge is significant: according to the World Bank, the vast majority of South Sudanese do not possess state-recognized identification, which considerably complicates organizing a credible vote. Thousands of registration centers have been opened across the country to try to address this shortfall.

This postponement occurs in a particularly tense political context. President Salva Kiir, who belongs to the Dinka ethnic group, dissolved the transitional government last September and has since governed by decree, heading an interim administration. He also dismissed his vice president Riek Machar, a figure from the Nuer community, who had been charged with treason and is currently under house arrest.

The two men embody a rivalry that has already plunged the country into civil war. Between 2013 and 2018, fighting between their respective supporters caused over 400,000 deaths. A fragile peace agreement, concluded in 2018 and formally known as the Revitalized Peace Agreement, led to the formation of a national unity government in 2020, but clashes between Dinka and Nuer communities remain frequent.

The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Anita Kiki Ghebo, sounded the alarm this week, reporting an escalation of violence and estimating that about ten million people need humanitarian aid. She also highlighted that 1.4 million people have fled the ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan to seek refuge in South Sudanese territory. “If left unaddressed, political, security, and humanitarian crises risk reinforcing each other and further exacerbating tensions and vulnerabilities across the country,” she warned, calling for a resumption of dialogue to define a credible roadmap.

Independent from Sudan since July 2011 following a referendum, South Sudan has about twelve million inhabitants and is among the poorest nations in the world.