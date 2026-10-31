Yellow Fever in Africa: WHO Warns of Spread Risks at Borders

The circulation of yellow fever continues to concern African health authorities. Several countries on the continent have reported infections since the beginning of 2026, particularly in rural and forested areas near borders. The World Health Organization (WHO) calls for strengthened epidemiological surveillance, vaccination campaigns, and cooperation between states to prevent the emergence of new outbreaks. The situation is closely monitored in territories where vaccination coverage remains insufficient and where population movements facilitate the spread of the virus.

In Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic, the WHO had recorded 16 confirmed cases between January and May 2026. Other reports have since involved several countries, notably Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. In Côte d’Ivoire, health authorities identified 14 confirmed cases in eight districts between January and August, mainly among unvaccinated individuals. Some affected territories are located near international borders, complicating disease control. In Ghana, an outbreak was also reported in the Upper West region, with 19 confirmed cases and three deaths recorded as of October 19. These episodes remind us that the virus continues to circulate in several regions of West and Central Africa.

Vaccination remains the primary protection against the disease

Yellow fever is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. After an incubation period generally between three and six days, it can cause high fever, headaches, muscle pain, nausea, and significant fatigue. While many people recover spontaneously, some develop a severe form characterized by jaundice, hemorrhages, and liver or kidney damage. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for this disease. However, an effective vaccine provides lasting protection, usually lifelong after a single dose. The WHO considers 27 African countries at high risk of transmission.

Border areas pose a particular challenge for health authorities, as movements of traders, workers, and displaced populations make it more difficult to track exposed individuals. The WHO therefore recommends strengthening information exchange between neighboring countries, improving diagnostic capacities, and rapidly deploying vaccination campaigns when an outbreak is detected. Mosquito control and elimination of stagnant water are also part of prevention measures. For travelers going to affected regions, it is recommended to check vaccination requirements before departure. Beyond the cases already identified, health authorities mainly seek to prevent localized outbreaks from turning into larger epidemics, especially in cities where high population density could facilitate transmission.