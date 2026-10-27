Algeria to Deploy Soldiers to Niger for First Time Since 1973

The Algerian parliament has approved sending troops to Niger, a historic decision that breaks with decades of refusal of any military deployment abroad. The stated objective is the protection of energy infrastructure in the northern part of the country, facing the jihadist threat.

This marks a major turning point in Algerian military doctrine. For the first time since its intervention alongside Egypt during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, Algeria is preparing to send soldiers beyond its borders. The parliament voted in favor of this deployment to Niger during an emergency session held on Sunday: 148 senators out of 174 approved the text, before the lower house also gave its support.

The decision follows a visit by the Nigerien Minister of Defense to Algiers, as Niger seeks support against armed groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State. Algerian troops would be tasked with securing energy installations located in northern Niger, near the Libyan border, a particularly exposed area.

Algiers’ economic interests in the region are considerable. The national company Sonatrach has signed an agreement with the Nigerien Ministry of Petroleum to explore the Kafra basin, where two wells could potentially contain 168 million and 100 million barrels respectively. A gas pipeline project intended to transport Nigerian gas to Algeria via Niger is also being planned.

Algerian senator Belkacem Boulghiti clarified the nature of the mission after the vote: “We are not sending our soldiers to wage war in Niger, but for a mission to secure economic infrastructure.” The number of military personnel involved and the deployment date have not yet been announced.

This deployment is part of a gradual rapprochement between the two countries, following a period of tensions. Algiers had condemned the 2023 coup that ousted elected president Mohamed Bazoum in favor of General Abdourahamane Tchiani. Relations further deteriorated in 2025 when Niger recalled its ambassador to Algiers in solidarity with Mali after a Malian drone was shot down by the Algerian army near the border.

The thaw began in early 2026: General Tchiani visited Algiers in February, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent fighter jets to Niger at the end of August to help suppress a coup attempt, before donating four military helicopters. This deployment of ground troops represents a new step in this normalization and the first concrete application of a constitutional provision adopted in 2020 authorizing military operations abroad.