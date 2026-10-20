Sudan: 153 Dead in Drone Strike on Market in Disputed Abyei Region

A market in the Abyei border area, shared between Sudan and South Sudan, was struck by a drone on Monday, killing at least 153 civilians. The local administration accuses the Sudanese army of carrying out this attack, which occurred the day after another deadly strike.

The toll is heavy and continues to rise. At least 153 people were killed on Monday in a drone strike on a market in the Abyei district, a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan. The figure, announced Tuesday by the acting Information Minister of the administrative zone, represents more than double the initial toll of 73 deaths reported in the hours following the attack.

The Abyei administration directly blames the Sudanese Armed Forces. According to its statement, “a devastating drone strike was carried out against the market” and “a military aircraft dropped about 22 munitions in the heart of a very busy commercial area.” Among the victims are women, children, elderly people, traders, as well as Sudanese refugees trying to flee the war, and South Sudanese nationals undergoing repatriation. Khartoum has not yet officially responded to these accusations.

Juba responded diplomatically: the South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Sudanese ambassador and condemned the attack “with the utmost firmness.” The targeted market is a strategic transit point for goods destined for West Kordofan, a neighboring province controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary militia fighting the regular army since April 2023.

This strike is part of a series of particularly deadly attacks. The day before, a bombing in Al-Dibab killed more than 80 people. On Sunday and Monday alone, strikes in RSF-held areas caused nearly 100 additional deaths. The increase in attacks on civilian living areas illustrates the escalation of a conflict that, for more than three years, has claimed over 200,000 lives according to humanitarian estimates, caused famines, and massive population displacements.

The Abyei region holds a special place in this conflict. Rich in oil, it has been claimed by both Khartoum and Juba since South Sudan’s independence in 2011. Placed under a special administrative zone regime and monitored by a United Nations Interim Security Force, it remains one of the most sensitive territories in the sub-region. Last year, six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed there during a drone attack attributed to separatist armed groups.