In Kenya, the misuse of cetirizine, an antihistamine, to tighten the vagina has gone viral on TikTok, raising concerns among health authorities. Pharmacists are warning of the risk of irritation and complications, while advising against following this non-medical advice. Demand for the drug has skyrocketed, creating supply problems.

In Kenya, health authorities are warning about a dangerous practice that has gone viral on social media. Videos posted on platforms like TikTok encourage women to insert cetirizine tablets, an allergy medication, into their vaginas to create a tightening sensation. Pharmacists are denouncing this misuse, which can lead to irritation, injury, and other complications.

A new trend circulating on social media is causing concern among Kenyan healthcare professionals. For several days, posts have been claiming that a commonly used allergy medication can tighten the vagina and improve sensation during intercourse. The product in question, cetirizine, is an antihistamine available in many pharmacies. Its usual use is to relieve sneezing, runny nose, itching, and certain allergic reactions.

But on TikTok, several users are now encouraging its use vaginally, a practice that has no recognized medical indication. Faced with the increasing number of such recommendations, the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), the professional organization representing the country's pharmacists, issued a warning on Thursday, November 5. It reiterated that cetirizine tablets are intended exclusively for oral administration and that their components have not been evaluated for application to vaginal mucous membranes.

A dangerous confusion between drought and tightening

This trend stems from confusion regarding the side effects of antihistamines. Some medications in this class can cause vaginal dryness. Some internet users have inferred that decreased vaginal lubrication could lead to a feeling of tightness during intercourse. This interpretation is strongly refuted by healthcare professionals.

Kenyan pharmacists emphasize that vaginal dryness does not correspond to a strengthening of the pelvic floor muscles. On the contrary, it can increase friction, cause pain, and promote tissue damage. The introduction of tablets designed for ingestion also presents risks related to their excipients, the effects of which on vaginal mucosa have not been studied in this context. Cetirizine is therefore neither a treatment intended to alter vaginal anatomy nor a validated method for improving sexual function.

A trend that worries health authorities

The Kenyan Ministry of Health had already expressed its concerns on Wednesday, November 4, before the intervention of the pharmacists' professional organization. Ouma Oluga, a senior health official, lamented that some social media users seemed to be mocking medical warnings. He emphasized the potential consequences of disseminating unverified recommendations regarding medication use.

Authorities are also considering ways to better detect drug misuse. Ouma Oluga specifically mentioned the possibility of implementing a system to monitor drug distribution and purchase. However, no official decision has been announced. This discussion comes in a context where social media can quickly transform an unfounded medical claim into a consumer phenomenon.

An increase in demand has been reported in some pharmacies.

The spread of this practice is already having repercussions on the local market. According to several Kenyan media outlets, demand for cetirizine has increased in some pharmacies, particularly in Nairobi . Price hikes and supply difficulties have also been reported. The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya acknowledges these reports and urges professionals not to exploit the situation.

This trend is particularly worrying for pharmacists, as cetirizine remains a useful medication for people with allergies. Consumption driven by a trend without medical basis could complicate access for patients who genuinely need it. The organization therefore asks its members not to knowingly dispense medications intended for off-label use and to report any adverse effects brought to their attention.

What should I do after using these tablets?

Healthcare professionals recommend that anyone who has already inserted cetirizine tablets into their vagina stop this practice immediately. If you experience pain, burning, bleeding, itching, unusual discharge, or fever, you should consult a doctor. These symptoms may indicate irritation or a complication requiring appropriate treatment.

Experts also remind us that variations in vaginal sensation are normal and can depend on many physiological factors. When someone experiences difficulties related to their pelvic floor or sexual health, an evaluation by a healthcare professional can help identify appropriate solutions. Using medication without a medical indication, especially on sensitive mucous membranes, is not a safe alternative.

TikTok and the dangers of medical misinformation

Beyond the Kenyan case, this affair illustrates the difficulties faced by health authorities in the face of the rapid dissemination of misleading medical advice. Short videos can give considerable visibility to practices presented as simple, economical, or effective, without their risks being clearly explained. In the field of sexual health, this content can also exploit body image issues and misconceptions about the female body.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya is calling on influencers and content creators to act responsibly when discussing medical issues. It also urges the public to consult a pharmacist or doctor before using any medication for a purpose other than its intended use. Its message is clear: the popularity of a trend on social media is never proof of its effectiveness or safety.