First Ebola-related death in Kenya: authorities seek patient's contacts

Kenya has reported its first Ebola death of a patient who arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health authorities have issued a high alert and quickly identified 28 contacts, while also monitoring other passengers who traveled with him. This case underscores the importance of regional coordination in the face of this epidemic.

Kenya announced its first confirmed case of Ebola on Tuesday, October 6, followed by the patient's death Monday evening in a Nairobi hospital . According to Health Minister Aden Duale, the Kenyan national had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrived in Kenya on Saturday after traveling via Uganda . He was placed in isolation and tested positive after developing symptoms. Health authorities have issued a high alert to monitor for any further infections.

The priority now is identifying people who have been in contact with him. Twenty-eight contacts, including relatives and healthcare professionals, have been located. Authorities are also searching for twenty-three other passengers who took his flight from Uganda . According to Patrick Amoth, an official at the Ministry of Health, those affected must remain in isolation for twenty-one days and obtain a negative test result before being released. Their identification does not mean they are infected.

An epidemic originating in the DRC is mobilizing neighboring countries.

This death comes as the DRC faces its seventeenth Ebola outbreak, described as the deadliest in its history. According to data from Congolese authorities reported by Le Monde, approximately 8,300 cases and more than 4,000 deaths have been recorded. Declared in the east of the country in mid-May, this outbreak has also led to cases in Uganda and France . Kenya thus becomes the fourth country to report an infection in this episode.

Kenyan authorities announced that the deceased would be buried within 24 hours of death, in accordance with health and safety protocols. The case discovered in Nairobi underscores the importance of coordination between the countries involved and the monitoring of patient movements. At this stage, the information provided indicates only one case identified in Kenya. Contact tracing and monitoring are essential to determine if others have been infected and to limit any potential spread.