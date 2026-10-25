Algeria: Historic Vote Opens Way for Sending Soldiers to Niger

Algeria is about to take a major step in its military and diplomatic policy. On Sunday, October 25, 2026, the Council of the Nation, the upper house of the Algerian Parliament, unanimously approved the deployment of a unit of the People’s National Army (ANP) to Niger. This exceptional decision, made during an extraordinary closed-door session, primarily aims to ensure the protection of oil facilities and investments of the national company Sonatrach in the neighboring country. The National People’s Assembly is also expected to vote on this authorization during the day. If the deployment is definitively approved and implemented, it would mark a historic development for Algeria, which has not officially deployed troops abroad in a comparable context since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. This decision reflects the strategic rapprochement between Algiers and Niamey, in a Sahel region facing persistent insecurity.

Algerian parliamentarians were urgently convened to examine a request from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune regarding the deployment of military personnel outside national borders. On Sunday morning, members of the Council of the Nation voted unanimously in favor of this proposal. According to several parliamentarians, the planned mission would consist of securing energy projects developed by Sonatrach in Niger, notably those related to its oil exploration and production activities. The intervention would respond to a request from Nigerien authorities, concerned with strengthening the protection of strategic infrastructure in a particularly unstable security environment. The operation falls under Article 91 of the Algerian Constitution, amended in 2020, which authorizes the President of the Republic to decide on sending military units abroad after approval by two-thirds of the members of each of the two parliamentary chambers. The favorable vote by the Council of the Nation thus constitutes a first institutional step, but it alone is not sufficient to definitively authorize the operation. The National People’s Assembly must still examine the proposal during a session scheduled for this Sunday. At this stage, neither the exact number of soldiers involved, nor their departure date, nor the duration of their potential mission have been officially specified. This caution is important because political authorization for deployment does not mean that soldiers have already been sent to Nigerien territory.

The Sahel becomes a major military and energy stake for Algiers

This initiative marks a notable evolution in Algerian defense doctrine, historically committed to the principle of non-military intervention beyond national borders. For several decades, Algiers has favored diplomacy, security cooperation, and strengthening its own borders to address regional crises. But the multiplication of threats in the Sahel is gradually leading authorities to reconsider this approach. Niger shares a long border with Algeria and occupies a strategic position between North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. For several years, the country has faced activities of jihadist armed groups, cross-border trafficking, and political instability worsened by the military coup of July 2023. In this context, Algiers seeks to preserve its economic interests while preventing insecurity from spreading further into its territory. The rapprochement between the two countries has accelerated in recent months, notably through meetings between military and government officials. Niger’s Minister of Defense, Salifou Mody, recently visited Algeria, where he met Abdelmadjid Tebboune and participated in discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation. A military protocol was concluded to develop experience exchanges, border surveillance, and the fight against terrorist groups. The possible presence of Algerian soldiers in Niger would thus be a concrete expression of this cooperation, with a mission officially focused on protecting energy interests.

Beyond security considerations, this decision has an important economic dimension. Sonatrach, a central player in the Algerian economy, has been seeking for several years to develop its activities on the African continent, notably in oil and gas exploration. Niger represents a strategic partner due to its natural resources and geographic position. Securing the facilities could facilitate continued investments, protect personnel, and reassure companies engaged in energy projects. However, a possible military deployment also raises several questions. It will be necessary to specify the rules of engagement for the soldiers, the conditions of their protection, and the exact limits of their mission. The presence of Algerian military personnel on the territory of another state could also alter security balances in a region where various national forces are already operating and where diplomatic alliances have profoundly evolved in recent years. For Abdelmadjid Tebboune, this initiative would assert Algeria’s role as a major actor in Sahel stability while defending its economic interests. However, it would represent a new responsibility for the Algerian army, traditionally focused on defending national territory. The next step will be the vote of the National People’s Assembly, essential to complete the constitutional procedure. If authorization is definitively granted, Algiers could inaugurate a new phase of its regional security policy, based on a limited military presence abroad and direct protection of its strategic investments.