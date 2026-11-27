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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed the impeachment proceedings against him, linked to the alleged cover-up of a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala estate.

Cyril Ramaphosa remains the head of the South African state. The impeachment proceedings that threatened his presidency failed, putting an end, at least temporarily, to an institutional crisis that had weighed on the country for several months.

The head of state was accused of concealing a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm, a luxury property in the north of the country, from police and tax authorities. This affair fueled intense criticism within his own party, the African National Congress , and reignited debates about governance and transparency at the highest levels of government.

The outcome of this procedure represents a major political relief for Ramaphosa, whose mandate was directly at stake. However, it does not resolve the fundamental questions raised by the Phala Phala scandal, which continues to fuel controversies about the integrity of South African institutions.