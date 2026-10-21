Ebola in Kenya: 9 Confirmed Cases, All Linked to the Same Family Cluster

Kenya has recorded a ninth case of Ebola virus infection, all linked to a single family transmission chain. Health authorities currently rule out any spread beyond this group.

A 24-year-old man, already placed under preventive quarantine, tested positive for Ebola, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Kenya to nine. The Ministry of Health specified that he was isolated as soon as the first symptoms appeared and received immediate care after the diagnosis was confirmed. He is a close relative of the first Kenyan patient, who died on October 5 in a Nairobi hospital after passing through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The Director General of Health, Patrick Amoth, reassured the public: “The nine cases belong to one and the same group, and to date no transmission outside this circle has been observed.” He added that eight patients are in stable condition and responding well to treatment, while 134 of the 135 identified contacts have been traced and placed under quarantine.

Some of these individuals are approaching the end of the twenty-one-day monitoring period set by health protocols. Those who have not developed any symptoms will be allowed to return home starting October 25. Authorities have called on communities to welcome them without fear, emphasizing that they “pose no risk of contagion.”

The ministry also indicated that no contamination has occurred within quarantine facilities and that infection prevention measures are continuously strengthened to protect healthcare personnel. Despite the situation, Kenya has not imposed any restrictions on travel, trade, or public gatherings.

This Kenyan outbreak is directly linked to the epidemic ongoing in the DRC since May 2026, where more than 9,000 cases and 4,000 deaths have been recorded. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) describes it as the second largest Ebola epidemic ever recorded. Controlling the spread faces a major challenge: the strain involved, known as Bundibugyo, has no approved vaccine or specific approved treatment.