Benin is renewing its diplomatic effort to recover part of its cultural heritage held in France. President Romuald Wadagni is demanding the restitution of 35 objects currently in the collections of the Quai Branly Museum in Paris. Among them is an emblematic sculpture of the god Gou, seized during the French colonial conquest at the end of the 19th century. Five years after the return of 26 royal treasures from Abomey, this new request could represent a major test for French restitution legislation.

Cultural relations between France and Benin are entering a new phase. Beninese authorities officially request the return of 35 heritage items they consider to have been taken under illegitimate conditions during the colonial period. The request, initially made in August 2025, was renewed during President Romuald Wadagni’s visit to Paris in October 2026. The French Ministry of Culture confirmed the existence of this request, which concerns objects held at the Quai Branly Museum.

This initiative continues efforts undertaken for several years by Cotonou to recover works from the former kingdoms of Benin’s territory. In November 2021, France returned 26 royal treasures from Abomey, taken by French colonial troops in the 19th century. This transfer marked an important advance in heritage relations between the two countries. However, several major objects remained in France, fueling the claims of Beninese authorities.

The sculpture of the god Gou at the heart of the claims

Among the 35 claimed items is an iron sculpture representing Gou, the deity of iron, forge, and war in Vodoun tradition. Approximately 1.65 meters tall, it is believed to have been created around 1858-1860 by sculptor Akati Ekplekendo during the reign of King Glèlè. The work was seized in 1892 by a French officer during military campaigns against the Kingdom of Dahomey. It later joined Parisian ethnographic collections before becoming an important piece in African art history.

The Beninese request also concerns a Fâ divination tablet and several ancient weapons, including a saber attributed to King Glèlè, a rifle of King Béhanzin, and a knife associated with Dahomey female warriors. These objects hold historical, political, and cultural value for the country. Their restitution could, however, raise legal questions, notably regarding the distinction between military weapons and ceremonial objects. This classification will need to be examined during the procedure.

A new French law could facilitate restitutions

The request comes after the adoption, in May 2026, of a French framework law aimed at facilitating the restitution of certain cultural goods acquired illicitly during colonization. Until now, the return of objects belonging to public collections generally required the adoption of a specific law. The new framework allows for a simplified procedure, subject to compliance with precise criteria.

A bilateral scientific committee composed of twelve personalities is to examine the Beninese dossier. Its mission will notably include studying the circumstances of acquisition of the objects and determining their eligibility for restitution. The procedure could last up to two years before a possible official decision. Benin could thus become one of the first countries to benefit from this new legal framework.

Benin develops its cultural infrastructure

Beninese authorities are simultaneously seeking to strengthen infrastructure intended to host and showcase their heritage. Several museum projects are underway, notably in Abomey, Ouidah, and Porto-Novo. These facilities aim to preserve collections under suitable conditions while promoting their presentation to the public and study by researchers.

The return of the 26 royal treasures in 2021 had already helped revive interest in the history of the former Dahomey kingdoms. Their exhibition in Cotonou in 2022 drew attention to the role of heritage in the country’s cultural and tourism policy. Authorities now wish to continue this momentum by recovering other objects considered essential to transmitting their history.

A symbolic dossier for Franco-African relations

The issue of restitutions goes far beyond relations between Paris and Cotonou. Several African states have been requesting for years the return of objects held in European museums. These claims raise questions about the conditions of collection acquisition, the memory of colonization, and the responsibilities of former colonial powers.

For President Romuald Wadagni, this new request represents a heritage and diplomatic challenge. The return of the 35 objects would allow Benin to continue reconstructing historical collections dispersed during the colonial period. On the French side, the examination of the dossier will be a first significant test for the new restitution framework.

The final decision will depend on the conclusions of the scientific committee and procedures provided by French legislation. Five years after the return of the Abomey treasures, Benin thus intends to take a new step in recovering its heritage. The fate of the sculpture of the god Gou, which has become one of the symbols of this claim, could be decisive for the future of cultural cooperation between the two countries.