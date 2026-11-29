Nigerien authorities have decided to sanction three Chinese oil companies operating within their territory. This decision comes in a strategic sector for Niger’s economy, which aims to strengthen its control over the exploitation of its natural resources.

Niger’s Foreign Minister, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, announced several measures on Saturday, November 28, against the country’s Chinese oil partners. This decision follows a 45-day ultimatum granted on October 13 to ensure the implementation of commitments made during agreements signed last May in Niamey.

Authorities notably accuse China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) of failing to transfer to Nigerien banks the revenues from crude oil exports. These revenues are estimated by Niamey at around 5 billion euros. The commitments also concerned improving the remuneration of local workers and recruiting more Nigerien nationals.

Niamey Regains Control of Several Oil Fields

Among the announced sanctions are financial penalties and the recovery of still undeveloped oil concessions in the Agadem region. Niger also intends to review the financial terms for the use and maintenance of pipelines transporting its oil production.

This decision marks a new stage in tensions between Niamey and its Chinese economic partners. Since coming to power in July 2023, Niger’s military authorities have sought to strengthen national control over the country’s mining and energy resources.