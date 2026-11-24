German Chancellor Friedrich Merz considered that refusing to open NATO’s door to Ukraine in 2008 was a major political mistake, likely making the war inevitable. These statements come amid active negotiations to end the conflict.

Friedrich Merz did not mince his words. At a press conference held in Berlin alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the German Chancellor called the allies’ refusal to integrate Ukraine into the Atlantic Alliance at the Bucharest summit in April 2008 a “mistake.” At the time, U.S. President George W. Bush had advocated opening this prospect to Kyiv but faced opposition notably from Berlin and Paris.

“I think today we all realize how regrettable it was not to follow the American proposal at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008,” Merz said. The Chancellor went further, stating that the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could have been “prevented” if the Alliance had then granted Kyiv a credible membership perspective: “If Ukraine had become a NATO member, this war probably could have been avoided.”

These remarks echo those of French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently called to reopen the debate on Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance. The issue has returned to the forefront of diplomatic discussions as the United States strives to find a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

Mark Rutte, for his part, was more cautious. The NATO Secretary General recalled that “the long-standing position is that Ukraine should be part of NATO,” while acknowledging that no consensus currently exists among the Alliance’s thirty-two members on this point. He conditioned any progress on this matter on the prior conclusion of peace negotiations.

Rutte firmly rejected Russian demands to revert NATO to its 1997 configuration, which would mean undoing nearly three decades of enlargement. “What cannot happen is that we are forced to bring NATO back to its 1997 borders,” he declared. “Only the 32 allies decide who is part of NATO and who is not.”

The Secretary General also addressed the increase in hybrid incidents attributed to Russia in Europe. He mentioned the incursion of two Russian cruise missiles and a drone into Polish territory the previous week, an event that led member countries’ ambassadors to meet urgently in Brussels on Monday. The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe is now reviewing the deployment of additional military assets in Poland.

To explain this increased aggressiveness, Rutte highlighted the considerable losses suffered by the Russian army, which he estimates at about 50,000 soldiers per month, a toll he compared to Soviet losses in Afghanistan and American losses in Vietnam. “Ukraine is pushing the front line toward Russia and striking deep” into Russian territory, he emphasized, before reaffirming that the best response to provocations remains maintaining and strengthening military support to Kyiv: “For every incident in Europe, more support to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed these strikes to a personal decision by Vladimir Putin, made according to him after meetings deemed unsatisfactory with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. “Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence precisely through this type of terror,” he wrote on the social network X.