Military tension continues to rise between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. On Sunday, November 22, the Riyadh-led coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting the western part of the kingdom, on the Red Sea coast. This new attack comes amid a surge in strikes against Saudi energy infrastructure and strategic installations.

According to Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the military coalition, air defense systems neutralized a projectile launched by the Houthis toward the western region of the country. Saudi authorities did not specify the exact target of the missile, nor report any casualties following the interception. However, the announcement highlights the ongoing ballistic threat the kingdom faces since hostilities resumed in Yemen.

The targeted region holds significant economic importance. It notably houses the Yanbu oil terminal on the Red Sea, as well as the Jazan refinery in the southwest of Saudi territory. These facilities play a strategic role in the kingdom’s energy activities and export capacities. Their exposure to attacks is a major concern for Riyadh, which seeks to secure its infrastructure while continuing military operations against the Houthis.

An increase in attacks since October

After hostilities resumed in Yemen in July, the Houthi rebels intensified their operations against Saudi Arabia starting in October. The attacks notably targeted airports, oil facilities, and several important economic sites. According to Saudi authorities, these strikes have caused 26 deaths since September, including 23 during attacks on airport infrastructure.

The capital Riyadh has not been spared. On Thursday, several floors of a tower belonging to the Saudi Public Investment Fund were damaged during an attack attributed to the Houthis. Earlier in the month, a skyscraper of the oil group Aramco was also hit. These operations illustrate the Yemeni movement’s capability to reach targets far from its positions and exert military pressure on Saudi territory.

In response to this offensive, the Riyadh-led coalition continues its bombings against Houthi positions in Yemen. Military operations succeed one another without a prospect of lasting de-escalation emerging. Both sides seek to weaken the adversary’s capabilities, while civilian and economic infrastructures remain exposed to the conflict’s consequences.

Yemen plunges back into a major humanitarian crisis

The resumption of war has also worsened the humanitarian situation in Yemen, already deeply weakened by more than a decade of conflict. According to the latest report from the United Nations, hostilities since July have caused over 1,600 deaths and displaced more than 300,000 people. These figures reflect the scale of violence in one of the poorest countries on the Arabian Peninsula.

Civilian populations directly suffer the consequences of the fighting. Forced displacements, destruction of infrastructure, and difficulties accessing essential services exacerbate a longstanding humanitarian crisis. International organizations regularly warn about food and health needs, particularly severe in regions affected by combat.

The conflict also has a regional dimension. The Houthis, supported by Iran, face a military coalition formed in 2015 around Saudi Arabia to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. This confrontation goes beyond Yemen’s borders and is part of the strategic rivalries that traverse