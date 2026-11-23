The International Court of Justice has officially recognized the genocide committed by Myanmar against the Muslim Rohingya minority. Franco-British lawyer Philippe Sands, who represented Gambia in this case, hails the decision as one that will mark the history of international law.

This is a ruling that human rights defenders have awaited for years. The International Court of Justice has formally recognized that Myanmar committed genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority, a population that largely now survives crowded in refugee camps in Bangladesh. The UN court now orders that these refugees be allowed to return to Myanmar and receive compensation.

Philippe Sands, the Franco-British lawyer who defended Gambia against Myanmar before this same court, calls the decision a pivotal moment for international law. “The ICJ ruling is one of the key moments that change History,” he said, emphasizing the symbolic and legal significance of such recognition.

The case was initiated by Gambia on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a plaintiff choice that illustrates the collective and international dimension of this judicial mobilization. The genocide recognition by the highest international court now provides a solid legal basis for claims for reparations and return made on behalf of the Rohingya.

The situation of this minority remains precarious, however. Hundreds of thousands fled Myanmar following the 2017 military violence, documented by the United Nations as involving genocidal intent. The ICJ ruling, while a major legal victory, does not by itself resolve the issue of the effective and secure return of these populations to a country still governed by a military junta since the 2021 coup d’état.