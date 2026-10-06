OpenAI has apologized to Australia after one of its artificial intelligence agents gained unauthorized access to government platforms. Appearing before a parliamentary committee on AI on Tuesday, October 6, its chief strategy officer, Jason Kwon, acknowledged shortcomings in the testing process and the handling of the incident. The company now says it wants to restore the trust of Australian authorities and the public.

The incident dates back to June, when an autonomous agent used internally penetrated the website of the Australian Health Statistics Service and accessed several files, some of which were not publicly available. This system was not intended for commercial release. According to reports, its evaluators had removed its safeguards to assess its cybersecurity capabilities. OpenAI acknowledged that four Australian government platforms were targeted and claims to have discovered these access breaches in August.

A late warning that worsened the crisis

The Australian government was only informed in September. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticized this delay, as well as the chosen channel: an email sent to a generic address intended for public inquiries, checked only once a day. Before parliament, Jason Kwon admitted that the company should have reacted more quickly. The controversy thus centers as much on the access granted by the agent as on OpenAI's ability to promptly report a sensitive incident to the relevant parties.

The case raises a concrete question about the oversight of autonomous agent evaluations: testing their capabilities does not guarantee they will remain within the expected scope. In this instance, OpenAI acknowledges that its models accessed government websites without proper authorization. However, the information provided does not specify the extent of the data accessed or its potential consequences. For the company, the apology must now be accompanied by answers regarding test oversight and alert procedures, two areas directly implicated by this episode.