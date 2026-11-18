A large-scale Ukrainian strike caused the collapse of a section of the Crimean Bridge overnight from Monday to Tuesday, cutting the direct road link between Russia and the annexed peninsula. President Zelensky described the operation as « unprecedented. »

A section of the Crimean Bridge, the structure connecting Russia to the Ukrainian territory occupied since 2014, collapsed into the waters of the Kerch Strait following a Ukrainian attack carried out overnight from Monday to Tuesday. Images released by Ukrainian authorities show a large supporting arch and a portion of the roadway submerged, indicating significantly greater damage than previous strikes on this structure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described a seven-step operation, prepared over several weeks, during which the armed forces and security services « gradually destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the path to the final objective. » Several types of drones, as well as the Ukrainian Flamingo and Neptune cruise missiles, were deployed during what he called the « decisive phase. »

The railway line parallel to the bridge was also targeted by a wave of drones, although its supporting arch remained standing according to initial observations. The Russian Ministry of Transport indicated that part of the rail traffic had resumed. However, the Ukrainian military confirmed that the roadway is « out of service, » with no vehicles able to cross it anymore.

The Kremlin stated that Vladimir Putin had been informed of the attack. His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured that the bridge would be « restored and will be even better than before, » without ruling out a link between the strike and the Russian president’s visit to China, where he is scheduled to meet Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Inaugurated in May 2018 by Putin himself behind the wheel of a truck, this $3.6 billion bridge was built by Arkadi Rotenberg, a Kremlin-connected oligarch. Since then, it has been a strong symbol of the annexation of Crimea in the eyes of both belligerents. In Ukraine, its partial destruction sparked reactions of relief. « We are drinking champagne! » a Kiev engineer told the press, believing the attack would « deal a very severe blow to the morale of the Russians. »

Militarily, the consequences could be lasting. The break in the direct road link worsens the supply difficulties of the peninsula, already weakened by repeated Ukrainian strikes on transport routes crossing the occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. A ferry does cross the Kerch Strait, but its capacity is limited and it remains exposed to attacks. The maritime route is also risky, with Ukrainian naval and aerial drones actively operating in the area. The debris from the collapsed arch could also obstruct the navigation channel, complicating access to Russian ports on the Sea of Azov, including Mariupol and Berdiansk.

The night was also marked by Russian strikes on Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to critical infrastructure, with disruptions to heating and water supply. Four ballistic missiles targeted the Pivdennyi (South) Bridge and three others the Pivnichnyi (North) Bridge, spanning the Dnipro River. Traffic partially resumed there in the morning. Surface metro services were also damaged. In the Cherkasy region, in central Ukraine, three people were injured in a Russian missile strike.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced having shot down 2,256 Ukrainian drones, a record since the start of the conflict, for the second consecutive day. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a « terrorism » case following the attacks on the bridge.