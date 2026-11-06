On the sidelines of the Ibero-American Summit, the Ukrainian president made a direct appeal to Latin American countries and Spain to obtain energy equipment compatible with Ukrainian infrastructure, devastated by Russian strikes.

Volodymyr Zelensky made Madrid an unexpected diplomatic stop, taking advantage of the 30th Ibero-American Summit to broaden the scope of support for Ukraine far beyond the European continent. Before the Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American leaders gathered in the Spanish capital, the Ukrainian president made a specific request: transformers, electrical cables, generators, and electronic equipment to restore an energy network that Russian bombings have methodically destroyed.

Zelensky specifically named the countries he is calling on. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are asked to provide transformers; Chile, electrical cables; Spain, electrical equipment and generators. The Ukrainian head of state emphasized a crucial technical point: the delivered equipment must be compatible with Ukrainian power grid standards, a constraint that complicates supplies and justifies, in his view, governments establishing direct contacts with manufacturers to speed up delivery times.

Zelensky’s presence in Madrid also allowed him to hold multiple bilateral meetings. He met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, participated in discussions alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Honduran President Nasry Asfura, and other leaders present at the summit. An audience at the Zarzuela Palace with King Felipe VI completed this busy schedule, in the presence of Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

This call for expanded transatlantic solidarity reflects a Ukrainian strategy seeking to diversify its support in the face of Russian strikes that continue targeting essential infrastructure. By placing the energy issue at the heart of discussions at a summit traditionally focused on Ibero-American relations, Zelensky succeeded in imposing Ukraine’s urgency on a diplomatic agenda that was initially foreign to it.