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The Ukrainian president has publicly expressed his discomfort with Donald Trump 's statements describing Vladimir Putin as "my friend," believing that an aggressor and a killer could not play that role.

Volodymyr Zelensky didn't mince words. Received in his office in central Kyiv, the Ukrainian president expressed his incomprehension at Donald Trump's open relationship with his Russian counterpart. The scene that provoked this reaction: a photo posted by the American president on his Truth Social network , showing him embracing Vladimir Putin, captioned "my friend."

“That is, of course, the prerogative of the President of the United States , but… it’s strange,” Zelensky said. Before being even more direct: “He is an aggressor, and a killer. He cannot be a friend. Simply not.”

These remarks reflect growing tension between Kyiv and Washington as the war triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Trump's apparent closeness to Putin raises serious questions about the American position in this conflict and what guarantees Ukraine can still expect from its main Western supporter.