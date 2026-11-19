The European Commission has announced a €45 billion loan to Kyiv for 2027, aimed at preventing an imminent cash crisis and supporting Ukraine’s defense effort against Russian bombings.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a massive €45 billion loan plan in favor of Ukraine, with disbursement scheduled for 2027. The stated goal is twofold: to avoid a financial crisis threatening Kyiv in the short term and to strengthen the country’s military capabilities, which is subject to relentless Russian strikes.

According to von der Leyen, this mechanism aims to place Ukraine in a position of strength during future peace negotiations. “We believe this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiating table,” she said, specifying that loan repayment would only be required once Russia has repaired the damage caused on Ukrainian territory.

The Commission President expressed confidence in the support of all twenty-seven member states for this proposal, whose formal adoption remains subject to their approval. The proposed amount, approximately £37.5 billion, represents one of the largest financial commitments ever made by the European Union to Kyiv since the start of the conflict.