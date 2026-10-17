Zelensky in Brussels: €70 Billion Requested from Europe to Fund War in 2027

The Ukrainian president traveled to Brussels on Friday to seek massive financial support from his European allies, amid complicated relations with Washington under Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Zelensky made the trip to Brussels on Friday, October 16, to advocate for the Ukrainian cause with European leaders. The Ukrainian head of state is demanding an additional €70 billion to cover his country’s military and financial needs for the coming year, as the war against Russia drags on with no diplomatic resolution in sight.

This move comes at a time of notable tension between Kyiv and Washington. Donald Trump’s presidency significantly cooled American support for Ukraine, pushing Zelensky to redirect his efforts toward European capitals. The European Union thus finds itself facing a request for considerable financial commitment, at the very moment its member states are fiercely negotiating the community budget for the 2028-2034 period.

The Ukrainian president’s visit is part of a busy diplomatic sequence: beyond the question of funding the war effort, Zelensky also raised his country’s arms needs. Europe must now arbitrate between its own budgetary constraints and the growing pressure exerted by a conflict that has lasted more than four years on its eastern flank.