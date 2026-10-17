Polymarket: $600 Million Bet on Already Concluded Elections, Mainly on Losers

The predictive markets platform Polymarket recorded over $600 million in transactions on two global electoral markets, with an overwhelming share placed on candidates who never had a chance of winning. This phenomenon raises questions about the reliability of these tools presented as barometers of public opinion.

Predictive markets often present themselves as opinion measurement instruments more reliable than traditional polls, capable of reflecting collective anticipations on upcoming events in real time. The Kalshi platform had even outperformed many polling institutes in its forecasts for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, some recent data cloud this flattering picture.

On Polymarket’s offshore platform, two markets dedicated to national elections alone generated over $600 million in transaction volume, a level far exceeding what political markets usually attract. What is even more striking is the distribution of these bets: nearly all sums were placed on candidates who ultimately lost.

The Ethiopian example strikingly illustrates this anomaly. This summer, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party won the federal legislative elections with 438 seats in Parliament, while its closest rival obtained only 13. An unambiguous victory. Yet, on predictive markets, only $173,000 was wagered on his victory, compared to over $41 million on his chief of staff, Shimelis Abdisa, presented as the country’s future leader. In total, the transaction volume on this single Ethiopian market exceeded $285 million, almost entirely concentrated on losing candidates.

This behavior contradicts the usual logic of these platforms, where transaction volume generally follows winning probabilities: favorites attract most bets, outsiders very few. Here, the opposite occurred, without any official explanation provided. The question of whether these flows reflect a misunderstanding of local political realities, market manipulation strategies, or other mechanisms remains open.

These figures fuel the debate on the real value of predictive markets as anticipation tools. While their ability to aggregate dispersed information is real in some contexts, the observed distortions on these electoral markets show that transaction volume alone is not a guarantee of relevance or reliability.