Haiti: Two thousand Salvadoran soldiers deployed after the disappearance of airmen from the international force

El Salvador has deployed more than 2,000 troops to Haiti following the disappearance of four airmen in an attack near Port-au-Prince. This reinforcement of forces raises questions about the mission's objective, which, as the United Nations has reiterated, should prioritize the protection of civilians.

El Salvador sent more than 2,000 troops to Haiti in late October after four airmen belonging to an international anti-gang force went missing following an attack near Port-au-Prince. The United Nations called on Tuesday for the protection of civilians to be at the heart of security operations.

In late October, El Salvador deployed some 2,000 troops to Haiti. This intervention followed the disappearance of four airmen belonging to an international force mandated to combat the gangs that have been sowing chaos in the country for several years. These soldiers went missing after an attack near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The Salvadoran presence in Haiti raises questions about the nature and scope of this mission, which contrasts sharply with its initial stated objective: to find the four missing men. President Nayib Bukele, known for his tough security policies against gangs in his own country, is thus extending his approach beyond El Salvador's borders.

On Tuesday, November 17, the United Nations spoke out to call on the security forces present on Haitian soil to prioritize the protection of the civilian population, recalling that the fight against armed groups cannot be carried out at the expense of the inhabitants.