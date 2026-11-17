Long cherished by former Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić, China became the country’s top investor. But fatal accidents, pollution, and corruption eventually turned part of the population against this alliance, paving the way for the Student Party’s victory.

For years, Aleksandar Vučić made China a privileged partner, almost a model. Beijing responded to this enthusiasm with massive investments that made it Serbia’s largest foreign funder. Factories, infrastructure, public contracts: the partnership seemed unbreakable, and the former president took public political pride in it.

But behind the facade of official openings, another reality gradually emerged. Fatal industrial accidents, documented atmospheric and environmental pollution around several exploitation sites, and persistent suspicions of corruption in contract awards fueled growing resentment among the population. What Vučić presented as a development lever became, for a significant part of Serbs, a symbol of opaque governance and too high a human cost.

This anger found an unexpected political outlet: the Student Party, driven by youth mobilization, succeeded in defeating the country’s former strongman. Vučić’s defeat thus marks a turning point in Serbian political life, where the question of the real trade-offs of the alliance with Beijing has become central to public debate.

Serbia is not an isolated case. Several Central European and Balkan countries are reevaluating their relations with China under pressure from their public opinions, after observing that investment promises sometimes came with social and environmental conditions difficult to defend.