Serbia: Vučić Acknowledges Defeat, Student Movement Shakes Political Landscape

After twelve years in power, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić admitted Sunday evening the defeat of his camp against the protest movement supported by students, following legislative elections marked by record turnout.

This is a rare admission for a man who has dominated Serbian political life since 2012. Aleksandar Vučić publicly acknowledged his defeat on Sunday, on the evening of a legislative vote that was expected to be the most contested of his career. Before his supporters gathered at his party headquarters in Belgrade, he declared: “Based on a representative sample, it is clear that we lost these elections.”

The result is the outcome of two years of popular mobilization, largely driven by a student movement that gradually structured its opposition into a political force. This movement, which gave rise to a protest list in the elections, came out ahead according to the first partial results mentioned by Vučić himself.

Voter turnout, described as a record, played a decisive role in this shift. The protest dynamic, born in Serbian universities and streets, clearly exceeded the usual framework of abstention to transform into a massive sanction vote against the ruling power.

This turnaround constitutes a political earthquake for Serbia, a candidate country for European Union membership, whose democratic trajectory is closely monitored by Brussels. The fall of Vučić, a central figure in the Western Balkans for more than a decade, opens a period of uncertainty about the country’s future direction, notably regarding its relations with Moscow and its European commitments.