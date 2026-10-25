A violent shooting injured four people on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in a suburb of Brisbane, Australia. Two masked men opened fire from a vehicle near the Fitzy’s Loganholme hotel in Queensland while a boxing competition was drawing many spectators. A 19-year-old woman, shot in the head and neck, is in critical condition. Three other victims, men aged 27, 37, and 38, were also hospitalized with serious injuries. The perpetrators fled immediately after the shots, triggering a major police operation. A suspicious vehicle was found burned several kilometers away, while investigators seek to determine the motives behind this attack that occurred in the evening in front of a venue frequented notably by families.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time, in front of Fitzy’s Hotel, located on Bryants Road in the Loganholme municipality, south of Brisbane. The venue was hosting a boxing night organized as part of the Logan City Titles, a competition bringing together amateur and professional athletes. More than a hundred people, including families with children, were present to watch the fights. According to initial information released by Queensland police, a Mitsubishi vehicle carrying two men with concealed faces approached the passenger drop-off area. Several shots were then fired from the car toward people outside. Four individuals were hit, causing panic among the spectators. Inside the building, several people sought refuge under the boxing ring or in various rooms of the venue. Emergency responders quickly intervened to care for the victims, including a 19-year-old woman with particularly severe head and neck injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. The three other injured men, aged 27, 37, and 38, were also hospitalized. Their condition was considered serious but stable on Sunday morning. Police immediately secured the perimeter and conducted initial investigations, including bullet impact assessments near the building.

Shooters Still Sought, Premeditated Attack Theory Under Review

The investigation quickly progressed thanks to surveillance footage and initial on-site findings. The vehicle used by the suspected perpetrators was found completely burned in Waterford West, about a fifteen-minute drive from the venue. Police are trying to determine if the suspects deliberately destroyed this car to erase traces that could identify them. A second vehicle, also found burned in the Tamborine area, is under investigation to establish any possible connection to the shooting. According to early findings, investigators suspect a planned operation and do not rule out the involvement of at least three people. One of them may have been injured during the burning of the first vehicle. The circumstances of this attack also lead police to examine several theories regarding the shooters’ motives. The hypothesis of a targeted settling of scores is being studied, without any definitive conclusion at this stage. Specialized units fighting organized criminal groups are involved in the investigations, notably to determine if outlaw motorcycle gangs could be implicated. Authorities emphasize, however, that no evidence currently establishes any responsibility of the victims or the event organizers. Police also consider that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public, while maintaining significant resources to locate the suspects.

This shooting has caused strong emotions in Queensland, where firearm attacks remain relatively rare compared to some other countries. Australia has strict regulations on firearm possession and use, especially since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, which led to a major reform of national legislation. Nevertheless, gun violence continues to be a concern for authorities, particularly when linked to organized criminal activities. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be quickly identified and brought to justice. Local authorities also expressed support for the victims and families present at the competition. The sports organization involved announced the temporary closure of its training facility, while participants try to overcome the trauma caused by the shooting. For investigators, the next steps will include analyzing surveillance footage, examining the burned vehicles, and gathering information to trace the suspects’ escape. Police have appealed to residents who may have videos or information about the movements of the vehicles involved. Beyond the criminal investigation, this attack also raises questions about the security of sporting events held in public venues. The priority remains identifying the shooters and caring for the four victims, with the youngest still hospitalized in critical condition.