West Bank: UN Commission Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity, Including Extermination

An independent international inquiry commission mandated by the United Nations accuses Israel of committing multiple crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank, including acts of extermination, torture, rape, and persecution. In a report published on Monday, October 26, 2026, the investigators state that Israeli authorities and forces carried out widespread and systematic attacks against the Palestinian civilian population. These particularly serious findings come on the eve of the Israeli legislative elections. Israel categorically rejects the accusations and denounces a campaign aimed at delegitimizing its existence.

Created in 2021 by the United Nations Human Rights Council, this independent commission examines alleged violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. Its new report describes a significant deterioration of the situation in the West Bank since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and the outbreak of the war in Gaza. According to the investigators, Israeli military operations, combined with ongoing violence by some settlers, are part of a policy of persecution and displacement of the Palestinian population. The document notably highlights the dramatic increase in the number of Palestinians killed in airstrikes in the West Bank. While six people were killed in such strikes between 2008 and October 6, 2023, the investigators record 254 deaths between October 7, 2023, and September 30, 2026. The commission also reports home demolitions, forced displacements, and sexual violence. It considers that some of these acts could fall under the most serious criminal classifications under international law. However, these findings represent those of an independent investigative body and not a judgment rendered by an international court.

Israel rejects particularly serious accusations

The commission’s chair, Indian jurist Srinivasan Muralidhar, believes that the killings, injuries inflicted on civilians, and home demolitions are part of a broader strategy aimed at exterminating and displacing Palestinians while imposing unbearable living conditions on them. The investigators also accuse Israeli authorities of seeking to collectively punish the West Bank population in response to Hamas attacks. The report mentions persecutions based on several discriminatory criteria, including nationality, ethnic origin, and racial affiliation. It also maintains the conclusions previously formulated by the commission regarding acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, a classification that Israel firmly disputes. The Israeli representation to the United Nations in Geneva immediately denounced the new accusations, considering the report part of a disinformation campaign intended to portray the Israeli state as criminal. Israeli ambassador Daniel Meron accused the commission of attempting to challenge Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. Israeli authorities are calling for its dissolution and contest its impartiality.

The publication of this report could heighten diplomatic tensions surrounding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to more than three million Palestinians and approximately 500,000 Israeli settlers. The settlements are considered illegal under international law, an interpretation disputed by Israel. In recent years, military operations, violence committed by settlers, and population displacements have raised growing concerns among international human rights organizations. In September 2026, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had already warned about the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians, mentioning possible crimes against humanity. The findings of the new commission could now feed the work of international courts and debates on the individual responsibilities of alleged perpetrators of humanitarian law violations. However, they do not, by themselves, constitute a judicial condemnation of Israel. On the eve of a particularly sensitive legislative election, this new report places the situation of Palestinian civilians and the conduct of Israeli operations at the center of international concerns.