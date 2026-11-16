Tallinn announced the closure of all its border crossing points with Russia by December 1, following an attempted arson attributed to Russian military intelligence services against an Estonian defense company.

Estonian authorities foiled on the night from Saturday to Sunday an attempted sabotage targeting Threod Systems, a defense company specializing in drones, located in Viimsi, near Tallinn. Prime Minister Karsten Michal directly implicated the GRU, Russian military intelligence, stating that « considerable damage » was avoided thanks to the swift intervention of law enforcement, who arrested the suspects.

For Michal, this act fits into a broader logic: « It is a component of the hybrid war that Russia is waging against Europe, aiming to reduce support for Ukraine and ease pressure on Moscow. » Russia has not made any immediate comment.

The diplomatic response was swift. A few hours after the incident was revealed, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced the closure of all border crossing points with Russia, effective no later than December 1. « Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia have consequences. Attempts at intimidation, destabilization, or harm to our security will not go unanswered, » he declared.

The Estonian foreign minister also indicated that this measure aims to limit Moscow’s capacity to conduct hostile activities on Estonian territory and to strengthen the fight against circumventing international sanctions. He specified that he had informed his Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian counterparts of this decision.

Until now, Estonia was among the few European Union member states to keep border crossing points open with Russia. The announced closure marks a clear break with this position and reflects rising tensions between Moscow and the Baltic countries, which are on the front line against what they describe as Russian hybrid warfare.