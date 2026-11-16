South Africa was struck by two deadly shootings that left at least 17 dead during the night from Sunday, November 15 to Monday, November 16, 2026. Nine people were found lifeless near Pretoria and eight others inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in the KwaZulu-Natal province. Authorities have opened two separate investigations to identify the perpetrators and determine the circumstances of these attacks.

A new wave of deadly violence is shaking South Africa. Police announced on Monday, November 16, the discovery of 17 victims in two separate cases occurring several hundred kilometers apart. Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of these shootings, as the country continues to face particularly high crime rates.

The first attack took place in Jeffsville, an informal settlement located in the Atteridgeville township, west of Pretoria. Nine people were found dead inside a makeshift dwelling. According to initial police findings, the victims, six men and three women, all had gunshot wounds. The incident reportedly occurred Sunday evening, but the bodies were only discovered Monday morning.

Eight Men Found Dead in a Vehicle

The second shooting occurred in the KwaZulu-Natal province, in the Sweetwaters area near Pietermaritzburg. Alerted Sunday evening, police discovered a white seven-seater vehicle with numerous bullet impacts. Inside were eight men, all fatally wounded.

Emergency responders could only confirm their deaths. Authorities indicated that the victims had not yet been identified at the time of the initial official communications. Investigations have been launched to determine how the attack unfolded, identify the shooters, and establish the reasons behind this massacre.

Motivations Still Unknown

In both cases, police state that at this stage they do not have sufficient elements to establish a motive. No arrests had been announced in the investigation concerning the nine people killed near Pretoria. Investigators continue their research and gather clues that may allow identification of those responsible.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda recalled that similar shootings have already been observed in the region. Some previous cases were linked to cattle theft, drug trafficking, or rivalries in the minibus taxi sector. Authorities emphasize, however, that it would be premature to attribute any of these motives to the new attack.

Persistent Deadly Crime

South Africa ranks among the countries with the highest homicide rates in the world. According to police statistics, about 60 people are killed daily nationwide. The violence is fueled by various criminal phenomena, including trafficking, rivalries between organized groups, and certain local economic conflicts.

These two new shootings come after several massacres that have marked the country in recent months. In September, at least eleven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed during an attack on a party near Durban. In June, twelve people also lost their lives in a shooting in a Johannesburg neighborhood.

The two investigations opened after the events in Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg must now determine whether the victims were specifically targeted and if multiple assailants participated in the attacks. For South African authorities, these new murders once again illustrate the scale of the security challenge the country continues to face.