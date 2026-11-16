The sovereign pontiff dedicated his penultimate day in Peru to two symbolic stops: the Inca city of Cusco, in the Andean heights, and Pucallpa, at the gates of the Peruvian Amazon, where he denounced violence against indigenous land defenders.

It was a pope on the move that Peru welcomed on Sunday, two days before his return to Rome. Leo XIV, who is completing a twelve-day tour in South America that has already taken him to Montevideo and Buenos Aires, made multiple trips between the 3,400 meters altitude of Cusco and the banks of the Ucayali River, which borders Pucallpa, the gateway city to the Peruvian Amazon.

The morning opened in the former capital of the Inca Empire, where tens of thousands of faithful filled the central Plaza de Armas to catch a glimpse of the pontiff. It was at the archaeological site of Saqsaywaman, an Inca fortress overlooking the city, that Leo XIV spoke before a crowd dressed in traditional attire, wearing the Andean chullo. He praised the richness of local festivals and processions, which blend indigenous and Catholic spiritualities, calling to transmit them “in a living way” rather than merely preserving them.

The visit has a particular significance: born in the United States, Leo XIV obtained Peruvian nationality in 2015, after several years spent in the country, before becoming bishop of Chiclayo, a major city in the north. He is thus the first Peruvian citizen to ascend to the papacy. The altitude of Cusco was a significant physical test for this 71-year-old pope, still recovering from lung cancer surgery, but who has shown no signs of exhaustion since the start of the trip on November 6.

In the afternoon, the pope flew to Pucallpa for a meeting with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian indigenous communities. Echoing the teachings of his predecessor Francis on environmental protection, he especially condemned the violence suffered by those defending indigenous territories against deforestation, pollution, and eviction attempts. “Many indigenous leaders have been assassinated for defending their territories,” he declared. “The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice.”

These words resonate in a country where indigenous communities have faced illegal mining and deforestation for decades. Water contamination from mining activities has caused a water crisis in Peru, exposing entire populations to an increased risk of heavy metal poisoning. The pope is scheduled to return to Rome on Monday, following a farewell mass in Lima.