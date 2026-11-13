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Pope Leo XIV Demands Reparations for Victims of Sexual Abuse by Clergy

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Pope Leo XIV demands reparations for victims of sexual abuse committed by clergymen
Pope Leo XIV demands reparations for victims of sexual abuse committed by clergymen

The sovereign pontiff has called on the Catholic Church to fully assume its responsibility for sexual crimes committed by members of the clergy, demanding truth, justice, and concrete protective measures.

Before an assembly of bishops gathered in Peru, Pope Leo XIV delivered an unambiguous speech on one of the Catholic Church’s most painful issues: sexual abuse committed by priests and religious. The pope demanded that the institution make amends to the victims, establishing truth, justice, and responsibility as foundational principles of any credible response.

The head of the Catholic Church also emphasized the need to strengthen prevention mechanisms to prevent such acts from recurring. This statement is part of a reform dynamic initiated by his predecessors, which Leo XIV clearly intends to continue with renewed rigor.

Addressing the bishops directly, the pope confronted the ecclesiastical hierarchy with its obligations, stressing that reparations owed to victims cannot be limited to statements of principle.

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