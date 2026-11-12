Ukraine: Russia Deploys New Generation of Low-Cost Munitions Overwhelming Air Defenses

Banderol, Dan-T, Filin, Geran-5: Moscow is multiplying low-cost quasi-missiles designed for mass production and to bypass Ukrainian interception systems. These hybrid weapons, neither quite drones nor true missiles, are reshaping aerial warfare over Ukraine.

A residential building hit in Kharkiv on a Sunday morning, sixteen injured, and a munition that investigators struggle to classify: neither missile nor conventional drone. It was a Banderol that struck the city on August 9, 2026, according to findings from the local prosecutor’s office and the NGO Airwars. This device, highlighted by Ukrainian intelligence eighteen months ago, illustrates a trend deeply concerning Kiev: Russia has engaged in a race to produce low-cost munitions capable of overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses by number and speed.

Serhii Beskrestnov, military technology advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, closely monitors the emergence of these new weapons. On October 22, he publicly warned: “Unfortunately, this day was not limited to the new Filin rocket alone. Russia attacked us with another modification of the Geran-5 drone.” Behind these code names lies a coherent doctrine: flood the Ukrainian sky with inexpensive devices, fast enough to evade current interceptors, and numerous enough to exhaust enemy defense stocks.

The Banderol is the archetype. Produced by the Russian company Kronshtadt, it flies between 400 and 2,000 meters altitude before descending to 200 meters near its target, and can be dropped from an aircraft or launched from the ground. Its range does not exceed 500 kilometers, far from the 2,500 kilometers of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, but its unit cost, estimated between $50,000 and $100,000, makes it incomparably more accessible than the latter, which can cost up to two million dollars. To further reduce costs, Kronshtadt uses civilian components available for retail sale: the engine propelling the Banderol is manufactured by the Chinese firm Swiwin and sold on mainstream online commerce platforms.

To circumvent satellite navigation signal jamming, the Banderol is equipped with an antenna called “Kometa,” whose multiple sensors, called patches, allow distinguishing an authentic satellite signal from a jammed wave. Kateryna Bondar, researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explains that early Russian models had only four, making guidance unreliable. Some recent versions now include up to thirty, significantly improving their resistance to Ukrainian electronic countermeasures.

The economic logic underlying these weapons is relentless. To shoot down a single Russian drone, Ukrainian defenses may deploy up to three interceptor drones, notes Kateryna Bondar: “Ukrainians cannot intercept these new weapons. The Banderol and Dan-T are too fast for the interceptor drones they currently use. Air defenses are accustomed to neutralizing Shahed drones flying at 150 km/h, but it will be more difficult to intercept small missiles flying over 400 km/h.”

The Dan-T, presented by the Ukrainian air force as the successor to the Banderol, was revealed in September 2026. Produced by Rostec, it is reportedly 35% cheaper than its predecessor and could target armored vehicles, fortified positions, and light infrastructure. Like the Banderol, it can be dropped from an aircraft, allowing Russian command to reuse existing platforms, including helicopters and jet planes, without developing new launch systems. The Orion drone, having become too vulnerable on the front line, has thus been converted into a launch vector for these munitions.

The Filin, the latest in the series, takes off from the ground using a booster, guided by a Chinese inertial navigation system coupled with a Kometa antenna. Among its 81 components identified by Ukrainian intelligence, there are 35 of American origin and 22 of Chinese origin, a higher proportion of Chinese components than in previous models.

The Geran-5 holds a special place in this arsenal. Derived from a lineage of drones inspired by Iranian Shaheds, it has gradually evolved into something more akin to a cruise missile. Kateryna Bondar is categorical: “The Geran-5 relies on technology very different from that of the Shahed. Its structure is very different from its Iranian and Russian predecessors.” Capable of traveling between 900 and 1,000 kilometers with a 90-kilogram explosive payload, it is significantly harder to intercept than its predecessors. According to Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat, Ukrainian forces manage to neutralize only about 60% of these new jet-powered devices, compared to 90 to 95% for older models. At the end of October 2026, a new variant, named K5-K, was identified in the Kiev region.

Faced with this proliferation, Ukraine is seeking countermeasures. The Brave1 innovation cluster claims to have developed an automated turret-mounted machine gun capable of shooting down Banderols and asserts having destroyed about sixty such devices. Fast interceptor drones, like the Bars, are also deployed by some units to try to catch the jet-powered Geran-5. The actual effectiveness of these countermeasures remains impossible to verify independently, and the technological race between the two sides is far from over.