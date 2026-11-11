COP31: Greta Thunberg Returns to the International Climate Stage, Uncompromising

The Swedish activist made a notable appearance in Antalya, Turkey, where the United Nations climate conference is being held, to denounce the hypocrisy of the negotiations and the control of industrial lobbies over the discussions.

Five years after Glasgow, Greta Thunberg has returned to a COP. Arriving Tuesday in Antalya, the 23-year-old Swedish activist has lost none of her sharpness toward a process she considers structurally compromised. “It is a hypocrisy that repeats every year: host countries are given an opportunity to whitewash themselves, and these negotiations are full of lobbyists paid by destructive industries that benefit from our extremely violent status quo,” she said upon arrival.

COP31 is taking place in the Turkish resort town until November 20, co-organized by Turkey and Australia. Both countries highlight their ambitions in renewable energy and solar power but remain heavily dependent on coal for their electricity production. A contradiction that Thunberg, like many activists present, does not fail to point out, recalling that previous host countries, from Brazil to the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, were also major hydrocarbon producers.

The global context weighs on the debates: the past year has been marked by a series of deadly climate disasters, heatwaves and floods foremost among them, compounded by a new energy shock linked to the American-Israeli conflict against Iran. “Climate change threatens everything,” Thunberg hammered, calling on leaders to “act to protect populations rather than permanently sacrifice the global majority and the planet itself, so that a wealthy minority can continue to reap unimaginable profits and maintain its geopolitical power.”

Her presence in Antalya stirred strong emotions among young delegates and climate activists gathered for the conference. Amber Turner, 26, representative of the Alliance of Small Island States, sees it as a reminder of the fundamentals: “I hope Greta’s presence reminds us why we started this work: to push for real change, hold decision-makers accountable, and work toward a better future for all humanity.” Qiyun Woo, a Singaporean environmental activist, considers this “powerful” presence to strengthen the calls of a generation that will inherit the consequences of these negotiations.

Thunberg emerged on the international scene in 2018, at age 15, with her school strike for climate in front of the Swedish parliament. Since Glasgow, where she dismissed the promises of heads of state as “blah, blah, blah,” she had stayed away from COPs while continuing to engage on other fronts, from the movement for Palestine to recent mobilizations of French students. The next edition of the climate conference, COP32, is scheduled for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027.