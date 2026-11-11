In Abu Dhabi, kyiv and Moscow Resume Talks Under US Mediation

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine continue in the United Arab Emirates. Kiev and Moscow resume talks in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediators. These exchanges occur while the two countries remain deeply divided over occupied territories, security guarantees, and the conditions of a potential ceasefire.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates is hosting a new diplomatic phase dedicated to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The choice of Abu Dhabi reflects the mediation role that Emirati authorities have sought to play since the beginning of the war. The Emirates notably facilitated several prisoner exchanges between the two countries. This experience allows them to maintain contacts with Moscow and Kiev despite the deterioration of relations between Russia and Western powers.

The American participation adds an additional dimension to these discussions. Washington has significant diplomatic means to try to bring the positions of the two parties closer, but the divergences remain considerable. For Ukraine, the issue of national sovereignty and security guarantees remains central. Russia, on its side, maintains territorial and security demands that Kiev contests. The resumption of dialogue therefore does not mean that an agreement is imminent.

Prisoner exchanges and security guarantees on the agenda

Negotiations began on Tuesday, November 10, in the presence of American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, while Vladimir Medinsky represents Russia. At the end of this first day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the discussions as “constructive.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also praised their progress. The exchanges notably focused on prisoners of war, detained civilians, security guarantees, and possibilities for de-escalation. AP News+2

The issue of a ceasefire remains at the heart of disagreements. Kiev seeks to obtain a halt to fighting and guarantees aimed at preventing a new Russian offensive. Moscow continues to defend its own conditions for resolving the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his opposition to a truce that would, according to him, allow deployment of European forces in Ukraine. Territorial questions also remain unresolved, with each party maintaining positions difficult to reconcile. Le Monde.fr+1

Europeans present in Abu Dhabi but excluded from direct talks

The presence of European representatives constitutes another issue in this diplomatic phase. France, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO, participated in parallel consultations with the Ukrainian and American delegations. However, they do not sit at the trilateral negotiation table bringing together Kiev, Moscow, and Washington. This arrangement raises questions about the role Europeans may play in defining a potential peace agreement and future security guarantees for the continent. Le Monde.fr+1

Discussions are set to continue on Wednesday, November 11, after a first day that restored direct dialogue interrupted since February. No ceasefire agreement has been announced at this stage. Fighting continues on the ground, as do drone and missile strikes. For the United States, this meeting represents a new attempt to reach a negotiated settlement. For Ukraine and Russia, it opens a phase of discussions whose outcome will notably depend on the concessions each side is willing, or not, to consider. The Kyiv Independent+2