World

Ukraine: Moscow confirms its participation in the Abu Dhabi trilateral negotiations

By

2-minute read.

Ukraine: Moscow confirms its participation in the Abu Dhabi trilateral negotiations
Ukraine: Moscow confirms its participation in the Abu Dhabi trilateral negotiations

Russia officially confirmed on Tuesday its participation in the talks scheduled for November 10 and 11 in the United Arab Emirates , alongside Ukrainian and American delegations. This diplomatic resumption was expected after several months of stalled progress.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that Moscow would indeed send a delegation to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks with Kyiv and Washington. "Yes, I can confirm that date. A Russian delegation will indeed travel to Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 and participate in the trilateral negotiations," he stated. Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation during the previous round of talks, will head it again.

These talks were announced the previous day by US envoy Steve Witkoff , who specified on the social network X that the discussions would focus on "post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and the next steps toward peace." Witkoff also indicated that US negotiators would travel to Brussels during the week to meet with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

The last meeting between the three parties took place in mid-February in Geneva, without any agreement being reached. The process was then suspended, as the conflict in the Middle East relegated the Ukrainian issue to the back burner of the US administration's priorities for several months.

The obstacles remain considerable. Moscow is conditioning any diplomatic progress on the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk region, a demand that Kyiv categorically refuses, arguing that such a concession would expose the country to further Russian offensives. This conflict, triggered by the large-scale Russian invasion of February 2022, remains the deadliest war on European soil since World War II.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article Cancel

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

More WORLD

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story