Russia officially confirmed on Tuesday its participation in the talks scheduled for November 10 and 11 in the United Arab Emirates , alongside Ukrainian and American delegations. This diplomatic resumption was expected after several months of stalled progress.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that Moscow would indeed send a delegation to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks with Kyiv and Washington. "Yes, I can confirm that date. A Russian delegation will indeed travel to Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 and participate in the trilateral negotiations," he stated. Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation during the previous round of talks, will head it again.

These talks were announced the previous day by US envoy Steve Witkoff , who specified on the social network X that the discussions would focus on "post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and the next steps toward peace." Witkoff also indicated that US negotiators would travel to Brussels during the week to meet with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

The last meeting between the three parties took place in mid-February in Geneva, without any agreement being reached. The process was then suspended, as the conflict in the Middle East relegated the Ukrainian issue to the back burner of the US administration's priorities for several months.

The obstacles remain considerable. Moscow is conditioning any diplomatic progress on the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk region, a demand that Kyiv categorically refuses, arguing that such a concession would expose the country to further Russian offensives. This conflict, triggered by the large-scale Russian invasion of February 2022, remains the deadliest war on European soil since World War II.