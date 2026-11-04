Trump cuts US military aid to Israel: $3,8 billion less starting in 2027

The US president announced Tuesday the end of $3,8 billion in annual security assistance to Israel, stating that he had reached an agreement with Benjamin Netanyahu . The announcement came on the same day as the US midterm elections.

In a major break in the relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. During a telephone interview on Fox News, the American president stated that he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end Israel's annual security assistance of $3,8 billion. This decision will take effect at the end of 2026.

“We give Israel $4 billion a year, and we reached an agreement months ago that we would stop,” Trump stated, adding that Netanyahu was “in agreement” with this approach. The president justified his decision by citing Israel’s economic prosperity: “Israel is a very prosperous country. They don’t need it,” before tempering his remarks by adding that the United States would remain ready to intervene “if they need to.”

This aid was established in 2019 as part of a ten-year agreement signed in 2016 by Barack Obama , Trump's Democratic predecessor. It primarily financed arms purchases by the State of Israel. Netanyahu himself expressed, as early as May, his desire to reduce this financial support to "zero," declaring on CBS his intention to end Israeli dependence on its American ally.

The announcement comes amid a significant decline in Israel 's image in the United States, following the bombings of Gaza and the war in Iran. This rejection affects both the Democratic electorate and certain segments of the American far right. The Israeli opposition was quick to react: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the camp opposing Netanyahu, stated that this decision revealed a dangerous handling of diplomatic affairs. "The fact that the Israeli defense establishment learned of this change in our strategic relations through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is. He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced," he wrote on X.

In the United States, the announcement also drew criticism from within the Republican camp itself. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of the MAGA movement , interpreted the move as an admission of electoral weakness: "Donald Trump is making this statement because he knows the Republicans are going to get slaughtered at the polls today," she declared, arguing that the president had betrayed his promise to put "America First" by favoring Israel. This interpretation is shared by several observers, who see this dramatic move as a last-minute maneuver with no real impact on the day's election.