Moscow has decided to ban entry to its territory for two French parliamentarians and two journalists, in response to the expulsion of Xenia Fedorova. This new retaliatory measure illustrates the ongoing deterioration of diplomatic relations between France and Russia, amid tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine and the activities of Russian media in Europe.

Russia announced entry restrictions targeting four French nationals, including two MPs and two journalists. Russian authorities present this decision as a direct response to the expulsion of Xenia Fedorova. The measure marks a new episode in the diplomatic confrontation between Paris and Moscow, where administrative decisions targeting political and media figures regularly provoke reciprocal reactions.

This decision comes amid a particularly tense climate between the two countries. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Franco-Russian relations have significantly deteriorated. European economic sanctions, restrictions targeting certain media outlets, and accusations of interference have contributed to reducing areas of cooperation. Journalists and political officials now regularly find themselves at the center of these disputes.

Four French figures directly targeted

The individuals concerned are MPs Sacha Houlié, member of Place publique, and Arthur Delaporte, elected from the Socialist Party, as well as journalists Ariane Chemin, senior reporter at Le Monde, and Paul Gogo, former correspondent in Russia. The ban was announced on Wednesday, November 11, by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Moscow accuses these four figures of participating in a campaign against Xenia Fedorova and demanding her expulsion from France, without specifying the statements they are accused of.

This decision comes several months after French measures targeting the former head of RT France. Having become a commentator notably on CNews and Europe 1, Xenia Fedorova was subject, at the end of July, to an expulsion order and asset freeze. French authorities accuse her of relaying disinformation campaigns favorable to Russian interests. The person concerned and Moscow contest this interpretation, with Russian diplomacy denouncing political persecution. In September, the European Union also adopted sanctions against her.

A new confrontation over freedom of information

Among the sanctioned figures, Sacha Houlié has been particularly involved in issues of foreign interference. The MP had publicly requested the withdrawal of Xenia Fedorova’s residence permit. Arthur Delaporte had also questioned the government about her situation. Meanwhile, Ariane Chemin and Paul Gogo have dedicated journalistic work to Russian activities and their media outlets. The daily Le Monde condemned the ban targeting its senior reporter, seeing it as a new attack on freedom to report on Russia.

Beyond these four bans, the case highlights the scale of the dispute between Paris and Moscow over disinformation, sanctions, and press freedom. Russia presents its decision as a response to French measures, while French authorities justify their restrictions by national security concerns. This new confrontation reflects the growing difficulty in maintaining political and journalistic exchanges between the two countries, as the war in Ukraine continues to weigh on their diplomatic relations.