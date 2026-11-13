Jensen Huang has resigned from Nvidia, with CFO Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO. This announcement triggered a drop of more than 13% in the stock price at the market opening, highlighting the impact of his departure on the company's value, while his successor remains uncertain.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has announced his resignation from the helm of the American semiconductor giant. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO, while the company's stock price plummeted by more than 13% at the opening of US markets.

This is a sudden break for one of the world's most valuable companies. Jensen Huang, co-founder and iconic figure at Nvidia for over three decades, has submitted his resignation to the group's board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed to lead the company on an interim basis while a succession plan is put in place.

The announcement triggered an immediate reaction in the financial markets: Nvidia's share price plunged more than 13% at the opening of Wall Street , before recovering some of the lost ground as the session progressed. The stock's volatility reflects the considerable influence Jensen Huang held in the eyes of investors, who closely associated his personality with the company's trajectory.

Nvidia has established itself in recent years as a key player in the global artificial intelligence industry, its graphics processors becoming essential for training large computing models. The departure of its long-time CEO raises questions about the group's ability to maintain this momentum and manage the mounting regulatory and competitive challenges, particularly in light of US restrictions on chip exports to certain markets.

The question of succession at the head of Nvidia remains open. No name of a permanent candidate has been announced by the board of directors at this time.