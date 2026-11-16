Gaza: Four Allied Countries Urge Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid Before Winter

Australia, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Monday urging Israel to allow the delivery of vital supplies to Gaza, as flooding worsens an already critical humanitarian situation.

The foreign ministers of four allied countries raised their voices regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza. In a joint statement released Monday, Australia, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom described the situation on the ground as « disastrous » and called on Israel to permit the immediate entry of aid blocked at the borders of the Palestinian territory.

The statement specifically targets 150,000 tents and other essential supplies held at the border, whose delivery becomes urgent as winter approaches. The four governments emphasize that this situation is « entirely reversible, » thus calling on Israel to act without delay.

The diplomatic pressure comes as recent flooding has further deteriorated living conditions for Gaza’s population, already strained by months of conflict. Access to makeshift shelters, food, and medical care remains very limited for a large part of the territory’s inhabitants.

This coordinated initiative among G7 member countries and a Pacific partner reflects a desire to collectively influence Israeli decisions regarding humanitarian access, a subject that has crystallized diplomatic tensions since the beginning of the conflict.