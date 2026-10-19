Gaza: Due to Funding Shortages, the UN Drastically Cuts Food Aid to 500,000 Palestinians

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating again. On Monday, October 19, 2026, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced a major reduction in its food distributions due to a lack of funding. The organization, one of the main actors in humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territory, will reduce by about one third the number of people benefiting from its monthly assistance. Whereas it previously helped 1.6 million inhabitants, it will now only be able to support 1.1 million people. This decision means that approximately 500,000 Palestinians will lose their usual food support, in a territory where the majority of the population still depends on international aid for food. According to humanitarian assessments, nearly 1.4 million people, or about two-thirds of Gaza’s inhabitants, continue to face acute food insecurity. Among them, nearly 200,000 live in a particularly concerning emergency situation. This reduction comes as winter approaches and the consequences of several years of war continue to weigh on families’ living conditions.

The announced restrictions are not limited to reducing the number of beneficiaries. Families who will continue to receive assistance will also have to make do with smaller food quantities. The food parcels distributed each month will be cut in half, while the flour bags provided to households will contain fewer products. The number of hot meals prepared daily by community kitchens will drop from 250,000 to 150,000. These facilities remain an essential resource for residents who no longer have kitchens, fuel, or suitable housing. Financial transfers granted to some families will also be reduced, limiting their ability to purchase food products in local markets. For many Gazans, these aids are currently the main source of supply. The destruction of businesses, the disappearance of many jobs, and persistent difficulties in transporting goods make returning to normal economic activity particularly difficult. Even when some products are available, their prices remain inaccessible to a significant portion of the population. The reduction in food distributions is therefore likely to worsen the difficulties of families already forced to limit their meals.

The UN warns of the risk of a further worsening of hunger

This announcement comes one year after the ceasefire of October 2025 took effect, which had allowed a partial improvement in the delivery of humanitarian aid. International organizations had gradually increased their distributions, helping to mitigate the effects of famine observed in some areas during the conflict. But the situation remains extremely fragile. Much of Gaza’s infrastructure remains destroyed or severely damaged, while water networks, sanitation facilities, and health services operate under difficult conditions. Agricultural capacities have been greatly reduced, notably due to the destruction of arable land, access restrictions, and damage to equipment. The fishing sector, once essential to the food supply of many residents, is also struggling to regain regular activity. In this context, dependence on humanitarian aid remains considerable. The interim executive director of the WFP, Carl Skau, expressed concern about these new restrictions, emphasizing that residents continue to live in particularly precarious conditions despite the reduction in fighting. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and the sick are among the populations most exposed to the consequences of insufficient nutrition.

The World Food Programme now calls on donor states and international partners to quickly increase their financial contributions. The agency estimates it needs about 450 million dollars more over the next six months to maintain its essential operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The latter is also affected by budget restrictions, with a reduction in the number of beneficiaries of certain assistance programs. The lack of resources thus forces the organization to make trade-offs between populations facing significant needs. Beyond the food emergency, humanitarian officials stress the need to revive the local economy, rebuild infrastructure, and allow more regular movement of goods. The restoration of commercial, agricultural, and industrial activities appears essential to gradually reduce residents’ dependence on international assistance. But these transformations will require time and considerable investments. In the immediate term, the WFP fears that the reduction of its operations will compromise the progress made since the ceasefire. For the hundreds of thousands of families affected, the issue is much more immediate: managing to find enough food each day as available resources decrease and the winter season approaches.