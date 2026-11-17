On Monday, Brussels added Tatyana Kim, CEO and owner of the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries, to its sanctions list, accusing her of supporting the Russian war effort in Ukraine. Her assets in the European Union are frozen, and she is banned from traveling within the bloc.

Tatyana Kim, whose fortune is estimated at $8.1 billion, leads Wildberries, the largest online retail site in Russia. Born in Grozny, Chechnya, to parents of Korean origin, she is now targeted by the twentieth and several sanction packages adopted by the European Union since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

European authorities justify this decision by describing Wildberries as « one of Russia’s largest taxpayers, » but especially by stating that the platform « operates as a supply network for the Russian army by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods. » Brussels considers that Kim « materially or financially supports and profits from the Russian military-industrial complex. »

The executive rejected these accusations this summer, after Ukraine added Wildberries warehouses to its military targets on Russian territory. She then compared her catalog, which notably includes night vision goggles, ammunition pouches, and ballistic helmets, to that of Amazon or Alibaba. The Kremlin also denied any involvement of the company in the conflict.

Wildberries stated that the European sanctions would have no concrete effect on its activities, as the company holds no assets or commercial operations within the European Union.

This measure is part of a broader sanctions package targeting about fifty banks and actors facilitating Russian oil exports, as well as nearly a hundred business leaders, propagandists, and a significant group of pro-Russian hackers. Companies based in China, Oman, Seychelles, and the United Arab Emirates, linked to the sale of oil transported by the Russian ghost fleet of illicit tankers, are also on this list.

Brussels announced its intention to adopt a new sanctions package by the end of the year, continuing its strategy of economic pressure on Moscow to compel President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the conflict.