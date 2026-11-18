Former Afghan ambassador to Sweden, Abbas Noyan, now faces the threat of expulsion from the country where he served as a diplomat for several years. Opposed to the Taliban regime, the 77-year-old diplomat had his asylum request rejected in July 2026, followed by the dismissal of his appeal in early November. Swedish authorities are considering his departure to the United States, where his administrative status remains uncertain.

Abbas Noyan long represented Afghanistan in Stockholm. Appointed ambassador in November 2019, this former Afghan parliamentarian continued his mission after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Unlike the new authorities in Kabul, he defended the institutions of the former Afghan Republic and continued to support human rights, notably those of women. His diplomatic accreditation was extended by Sweden in 2022, allowing him to retain his functions for an additional two years. But in autumn 2024, Swedish authorities informed him that his residence permit would expire. The diplomat then filed an asylum request in December 2024, considering that returning to Afghanistan could endanger his life due to his public opposition to the Taliban.

However, the procedure did not conclude favorably. In July 2026, Swedish immigration services rejected his application and asked him to leave for the United States, where he had lived in the early 2000s. Abbas Noyan states he has not been to that country since 2015 and is unaware if his former resident status there is still valid. His appeal was rejected in early November, although a procedure before Sweden’s highest competent migration court remains possible. The diplomat also highlights an administrative difficulty: to verify his status with American authorities, he would need to present his passport, currently held by Swedish immigration services. This situation complicates the necessary steps for a possible regularization.

A case mobilizing the Afghan diaspora

Abbas Noyan’s case has sparked reactions within the Afghan community settled in Sweden. On November 15, about forty Afghan-Swedish personalities published an op-ed calling on authorities to grant him protection. The signatories emphasize his consistent opposition to the Taliban regime and fear that an expulsion would be interpreted as an unfavorable signal to defenders of Afghan democracy. The former ambassador also belongs to the Hazara minority, historically persecuted in Afghanistan. He cites his family and personal ties to Sweden, where his wife and several of his children live. These elements are central to the arguments presented to request a review of his situation.

The case occurs amid a tightening of Swedish migration policy. Authorities seek to strengthen control over residence conditions and asylum procedures, while remaining subject to international obligations related to protecting persons threatened with persecution. Abbas Noyan’s file presents a particularity: he is not a recently arrived asylum seeker but a former diplomatic representative recognized for several years by the country now considering his removal. The proposed American destination also raises questions distinct from those linked to a possible return to Afghanistan. For the diplomat, the immediate challenge is to obtain a legal solution allowing him to remain safe and maintain family ties. His journey highlights the difficulties faced by some former Afghan state representatives since the Taliban took power.