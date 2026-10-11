Trump demands Zelensky's departure and protects Russian refineries

The American president has publicly called on Ukraine to choose a new leader, stating that Volodymyr Zelensky is incapable of making peace. These statements come the day after a US-Russian agreement on diesel exports, which caused dismay in Kyiv and European capitals.

Donald Trump took a new step in his criticism of the Ukrainian president. From the White House, he declared on Saturday that it was « time for Ukraine to have a new president, » claiming that Volodymyr Zelensky had, in his view, never succeeded in making a peace deal. « I suggest they find a new leader capable of negotiating, » he said, before adding: « For some reason, he never does. »

The American president also claimed that Ukraine had lost 30% of its territory and that more than two million people had died in the conflict. These figures are disputed by independent estimates, which place the portion of Ukrainian territory under Russian control at about 20%. British defense officials have also recently indicated that around half a million Russian soldiers have been killed, without reliable recent data on Ukrainian losses.

Trump also warned Kyiv against any strikes on Russian refineries. He said he had told Zelensky that he could act « as he sees fit » against Russia, but « not touch the refineries. » « He better stop, » he added insistently. These warnings are part of a broader strategy: for several weeks, Trump has sought to blame Ukraine for the rise in fuel prices in the United States, ahead of the midterm elections that will determine the balance of Congress for the last two years of his term.

The day before, Trump had concluded an agreement with Vladimir Putin providing for the lifting of US sanctions on Russian diesel exports. It is precisely in this context that Zelensky reacted on the social network X: « Today, Russia thanked for the lifting of sanctions on diesel by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. » These strikes killed twenty people in the region on Saturday.

In Moscow, Trump’s call for Zelensky’s replacement was welcomed favorably. The Kremlin’s special economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, posted on X that « President Trump joins those who believe Ukraine needs leadership truly focused on peace, not Zelensky’s bellicosity. » The European Union, for its part, is examining its response to these developments that further weaken the Western front supporting Kyiv.