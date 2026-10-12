War in Ukraine: Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire, Zelensky Learns from Press

Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to immediately cease all strikes on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated he had received no prior information about this agreement.

It was via his social network Truth Social that Donald Trump announced on Sunday an « energy ceasefire » between Russia and Ukraine. « Effective immediately, » he wrote, specifying that « both parties have agreed » and urging them not to violate this agreement. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had confirmed the information in the minutes following the publication.

Volodymyr Zelensky reacted very quickly, telling the news site Axios that this announcement was « news to him. » « If the Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will accept it. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin, just tell us when it starts: we are ready and will accept it, » he said. Shortly after, the Ukrainian leader noted on social media that a drone had just struck a power plant in Kyiv, causing power outages in the capital.

The situation occurs amid rising tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Trump had criticized Ukraine this week for strikes against Russian oil facilities, considering that they contributed to the global rise in diesel prices. Zelensky, for his part, reiterated his position: Ukraine would stop targeting Russian refineries if Russia ended its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

On Friday, Trump announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin to purchase Russian diesel, a decision presented as a way to lower fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. This move raises questions, as it contradicts sanctions on Russian energy revenues that Trump himself had signed a few weeks earlier.

On the international stage, several leaders have expressed support for the idea of an energy ceasefire. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she « fully » supports such an agreement protecting global food supplies and the energy infrastructure of both countries, while reaffirming her support for Zelensky. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham indicated that his country « strongly » supports Trump’s call, emphasizing that Kyiv was ready to comply « if Russia stops its attacks. » Emmanuel Macron stated that France was in favor of « a real energy ceasefire, » while regretting that « Russia continues to refuse it. » Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who initially criticized the Trump-Putin diesel agreement, ultimately indicated support for the energy ceasefire during a phone call with the U.S. president.

On the ground, exchanges of strikes against infrastructure continue. Russia regularly bombs Ukrainian electrical networks, notably around Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, to weaken civilian morale, especially during the winter period. Ukraine, for its part, has intensified deep attacks on Russian territory, targeting refineries and logistical facilities. On Sunday, Kyiv struck a data center operated by the Russian tech giant Yandex, the third strike against its facilities in four days.